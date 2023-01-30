TikTok's chief to testify before Congress in March

TikTok's chief to testify before Congress in March

House Republican lawmakers stepped up scrutiny of the Chinese-owned app

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 18:49 ist
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. Credit: Reuters File Photo

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will appear before a congressional committee in March, as House Republican lawmakers step up scrutiny of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, the Journal reported, citing a committee spokesman.

