Titans shut down facility after another positive test

One day after resuming activity, the Tennessee Titans shut down team facilities on Sunday following a positive Covid-19 test for a staff member, the team announced.

"This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive," a brief statement from the team said. "We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps."

The league has not yet addressed the situation publicly.

The staff member was not identified, but the positive result puts Tuesday's previously rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills into question. Tennessee's scheduled Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Oct. 25.

Since Sept. 26 -- the day before their 31-30 road win over the Minnesota Vikings -- the Titans have seen 24 players or staff members test positive for COVID-19. Among the players affected are their top two receivers, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Following two days of negative tests, the Titans (3-0) finally returned to their practice facility on Saturday for the first time since it closed on Sept. 29. But the NFL is investigating whether the team followed protocols before and during the situation, as an informal players workout on Sept. 30 at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville reportedly raised the league's ire.

Of the two dozeTennesseen positive tests for the virus, 13 have been players and 11 have been staff.

The Titans' next scheduled game is Oct. 18 vs. the Houston Texans in Nashville.