Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares open higher

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 per cent at 26,498.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 per cent at 1,878.89

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 01 2022, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 07:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, despite slumps on Wall Street, as investors cheered a steady increase in Japan's domestic economic activity, while global players eyed inflation and recession risks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 per cent, or 105.02 points, at 26,498.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 per cent, or 8.07 points, at 1,878.89.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tokyo
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 