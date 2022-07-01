Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, despite slumps on Wall Street, as investors cheered a steady increase in Japan's domestic economic activity, while global players eyed inflation and recession risks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 per cent, or 105.02 points, at 26,498.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 per cent, or 8.07 points, at 1,878.89.