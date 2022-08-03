Tokyo shares open higher with eyes on US-China tension

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, as investors snapped up shares with strong corporate earnings while monitoring the impact of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.34 percent, or 94.72 points, to 27,689.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 percent, or 3.26 points, to 1,928.75.

The dollar stood at 133.46 yen, compared with 133.10 yen on Tuesday in New York.

Shares in Tokyo were buoyant after solid results from several companies and despite falls on Wall Street, analysts said, with market players also eyeing US-China relations.

"As for US House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, that has seemed to proceed without too much geopolitical angst," said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials about fighting inflation cooled sentiment and weighed on New York shares overnight.

Even so, "the Tokyo market is expected to stay solid," Okasan Online Securities said, with the main risks still issues surrounding high inflation and the speed of US rate hikes.

Pelosi's visit was a concern, the brokerage said.

"However, we believe the Tokyo market has factored it in with falls in the previous session," it added.

SoftBank Group rose 1.38 percent to 5,525 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.33 percent to 82,480 yen.

Shipping company Nippon Yusen gained 1.40 percent to 10,900 yen. Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, added 0.74 percent to 8,120 yen.

Toyota affiliate Hino Motors started in the red but then rose, trading up 0.61 percent at 662 yen.

The truck-maker said Tuesday that an engine data falsification scandal had started as far back as 2003, not 2016 as previously stated. Hino's share price had dropped nearly 10 percent on Tuesday.

Toyota hovered in a narrow band and was trending down 0.05 percent at 2,153.5 yen.