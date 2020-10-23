Tokyo stocks close higher after US presidential debate

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors were relieved by the final and more civil debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden compared with their first messy showdown.

The benchmark Nikkei index advanced 0.18 per cent or 42.32 points to end at 23,516.59, while the broader Topix index rose 0.34 per cent or 5.53 points at 1,625.32.

The dollar fetched 104.70 yen in Asian trade, against 104.90 yen in New York.

There was a sense of release after the final US presidential debate but traders were "in a wait-and-see mode" before the announcement of corporate financial results next week, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries soared 6.56 per cent to 2,370 yen after it failed to confirm reports it will suspend development of its long-awaited regional jet after years of pushing back the commercial rollout of Mitsubishi SpaceJet, formerly known as MRJ.

Among other shares, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.38 per cent to 72,660 yen while Toyota edged up 0.10 per cent to 6,973 yen and its rival Honda rose 0.74 per cent to 2,580 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, was down 0.3 per cent year-on-year in September, against market expectations of minus 0.4 per cent, according to official data released before the opening bell.