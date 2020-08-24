Tokyo stocks close higher on investor sentiment

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investor sentiment improved, with Hong Kong shares rising after a strong lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.28 per cent, or 65.21 points, to end at 22,985.51, while the broader Topix index was up 0.19 per cent, or 3.07 points, at 1,607.13.

"Tokyo shares gained steadily in the afternoon session," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.47 per cent to 25,483.06 at the break, which helped boost investor sentiment, but Okasan said trade was thin, with not many participants.

"It's a very light week ahead in terms of top tier data," Ray Attrill, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

"The exception and looming large over the week... (is) an address by Fed Chair Jay Powell at the (virtual) Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium, where he will talk on the Fed's monetary policy framework review."

There was also "no reaction" from the market on news of more medical checks for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Okasan added.

Abe said he had undergone more medical tests but declined to provide details, a week after a first hospital visit that fuelled growing speculation about his health.

Among major shares in Tokyo, game giant Nintendo jumped 4.78 per cent to 57,320 yen while Sony gained 1.48 per cent to 8,407 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.71 per cent to 62,110 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota dipping 0.24 per cent to 7,065 yen, Honda losing 0.90 per cent to 2,626 yen, and Nissan falling 0.47 per cent to 417.5 yen.

Mitsui OSK Lines, the operator of the MV Wakashio which ran aground just off the coast of Mauritius last month, dropped 2.34 per cent to 1,836 yen.

The dollar fetched 105.83 yen in Asian trade, against 105.78 yen in New York late Friday.