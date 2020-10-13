Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street rallies

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, where high-tech shares led the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.34 per cent, or 81.01 points, at 23,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.39 per cent, or 6.49 points, to 1,649.84.

"Japanese shares are testing a rebound, helped by rallies in US shares, but the dollar-yen rate of 105.00-105.50 yen is capping the upside," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Investors were keenly awaiting corporate earnings results due from later this month, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 105.37 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.32 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 1.53 per cent at 7,887 yen, Canon was up 2.16 per cent at 1,706 yen, carmaker Mazda rose 2.15 per cent to 617 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 3.51 per cent to 20,780 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 per cent at 28,837.52 while the tech-rich Nasdaq rallied 2.6 per cent and the broader S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent.