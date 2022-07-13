Tokyo stocks open higher ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation report and with worries growing over rising Covid-19 cases in Japan and abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 per cent, or 138.69 points, at 26,475.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.43 per cent, or 8.09 points, to 1,891.39.

Wall Street stocks ended lower overnight as markets brace for a potentially grim US inflation report.

Analysts expect US headline consumer prices rose 1.1 per cent in June, even faster than in May. However, a slower increase is expected when food and energy are excluded.

Also Read | Oil prices slip on anticipated US inventory build amid demand worries

Investors fear that another report showing hot inflation will lead the Federal Reserve to double down on large interest rate hikes. The US central bank said in June it was boosting rates by three-quarters of a point -- the biggest increase in nearly three decades.

"Japanese shares are rebounding after a huge dip in the previous session, but investors seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of the US inflation data, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanamaya of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 136.86 yen in early Asian trade, against 136.84 in New York late Tuesday.

Also Read | IMF again cuts US 2022 growth forecast to 2.3% as consumer spending cools

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nikon was up 1.08 per cent at 1,402 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the company will stop making SLR cameras and focus on more profitable mirrorless models.

Its rival Canon was down 0.61 per cent at 3,121 yen.

Toyota was up 1.23 per cent at 2,142.5 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.35 per cent at 68,650 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.40 per cent at 11,165 yen.