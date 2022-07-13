Tokyo stocks open higher ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo stocks open higher ahead of US inflation data

Wall Street stocks ended lower overnight as markets brace for a potentially grim US inflation report

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 13 2022, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 08:25 ist

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation report and with worries growing over rising Covid-19 cases in Japan and abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 per cent, or 138.69 points, at 26,475.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.43 per cent, or 8.09 points, to 1,891.39.

Wall Street stocks ended lower overnight as markets brace for a potentially grim US inflation report.

Analysts expect US headline consumer prices rose 1.1 per cent in June, even faster than in May. However, a slower increase is expected when food and energy are excluded.

Also Read | Oil prices slip on anticipated US inventory build amid demand worries

Investors fear that another report showing hot inflation will lead the Federal Reserve to double down on large interest rate hikes. The US central bank said in June it was boosting rates by three-quarters of a point -- the biggest increase in nearly three decades.

"Japanese shares are rebounding after a huge dip in the previous session, but investors seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of the US inflation data, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanamaya of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 136.86 yen in early Asian trade, against 136.84 in New York late Tuesday.

Also Read | IMF again cuts US 2022 growth forecast to 2.3% as consumer spending cools

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nikon was up 1.08 per cent at 1,402 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the company will stop making SLR cameras and focus on more profitable mirrorless models.

Its rival Canon was down 0.61 per cent at 3,121 yen.

Toyota was up 1.23 per cent at 2,142.5 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.35 per cent at 68,650 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.40 per cent at 11,165 yen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Business News
World news
Tokyo
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 