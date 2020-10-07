Tokyo stocks open lower, extending falls on Wall Street

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump called off talks on a new stimulus plan until after the election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.59 per cent or 138.53 points to 23,295.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index declined 0.62 per cent or 10.16 points to 1,635.59.

"Japanese shares are seen declining due to falls in US shares" as investors reacted to Trump's tweet, which undid optimism over additional US stimulus, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

The dollar fetched 105.64 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.60 yen in New York late Tuesday.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had resumed talks on a follow-up measure to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed to blunt the coronavirus downturn.

But Trump accused the Democratic House leader of negotiating in bad faith, and said he'd asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus on confirming his choice for an opening on the Supreme Court.

"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19," Trump tweeted, citing an incorrect figure for the Democrats' latest proposal.

"We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country."

Trump's tweet sucked the enthusiasm from Wall Street traders who had been hoping for another injection of congressional cash, sending the Dow down 1.3 percent at the close.

In Tokyo, Sony was down 0.55 per cent at 7,785 yen, Canon was down 2.00 per cent at 1,737.5 yen, and Hitachi was down 1.17 per cent at 3,643 yen.

Toyota was off 0.33 per cent at 6,935 yen and Panasonic was down 1.34 per cent at 896.6 yen after the companies announced plans to boost production of batteries for hybrid vehicles late Tuesday.