Tokyo stocks open lower following rout in US market

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following sharp falls in US stocks hit by renewed Brexit tension and a lacklustre economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 per cent or 284.27 points at 22,989.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.28 per cent or 20.78 points to 1,600.11.

"Investors are disheartened by sharp falls in US shares, with high-techs leading losses," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 105.92 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.00 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Investors were watching policy debates among three candidates for Japan's next prime minister to get fresh cues for trade, analysts said.

Before the opening bell in Tokyo, AstraZeneca, a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine, said it had "voluntarily paused" a randomised clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

In Tokyo, shares were lower across the board, with Sony trading down 1.88 per cent at 8,080 yen, Toyota down 1.58 per cent at 6,904 yen, and game giant Nintendo down 0.98 per cent at 56,470 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 2.3 per cent at 27,500.89 and the broader S&P declined 2.8 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbled 4.1 per cent.