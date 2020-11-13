Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

Tokyo's Nikkei index opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.41 per cent, or 103.74 points, to 25,417.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.60 per cent, or 10.42 points, to 1,715.81.

"The selling sentiment is likely to be strong today because of concerns about the spread of infection in the US and in Japan," Mizuho Securities wrote in a note.

Concerns about spiking Covid-19 cases sent US stocks to a negative finish Thursday, overshadowing optimism from news early in the week about a potential vaccine.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1 per cent

The broader S&P 500 fell 1.0 per cent, while the tech-dominated Nasdaq dropped 0.7 per cent.

In Tokyo trading, tyremaker Bridgestone dropped 3.06 per cent to 3,642 yen after a French minister said on Thursday that the company turned down a French government plan to keep open a plant there.

Bridgestone said in September that it would shut its factory in France, prompting the government to denounce as "brutal" the move that will cost 863 jobs.

SoftBank Group fell 0.86 per cent to 6,621 yen. Toyota slid 0.61 per cent to 7,389 yen while Honda lost 1.20 per cent to 2,912.5 yen.

Nissan jumped 7.75 per cent to 440.7 yen after it said it trimmed net losses in the second quarter and upgraded its full-year forecasts as the global auto industry showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony gained 2.75 per cent to 9,412 yen after its PlayStation 5 hit the shelves two days after the new Xbox went on sale, with the next-generation consoles vying for holiday season dominance.

The dollar traded at 105.02 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.10 yen in New York.