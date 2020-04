Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.3 per cent on Thursday, with investors discouraged by a trove of weak economic data and earnings reports that pointed to a severe US economic slowdown.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.33 per cent, or 259.89 points, to close at 19,290.20, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82 per cent, or 11.83 points, to 1,422.24.