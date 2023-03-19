Top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 2.09 lakh cr in m-cap

Top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 2.09 lakh cr in m-cap

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 15:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by over Rs 2.09 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.

On a weekly basis, domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,145.23 points or 1.93 per cent.

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore.

IT bellwethers TCS' market valuation tumbled Rs 55,654.17 crore to Rs 11,63,194.14 crore and that of Infosys nosedived Rs 21,250.8 crore to Rs 5,97,905.17 crore.

The valuation of the State Bank of India (SBI) diminished by Rs 16,108.93 crore to Rs 4,72,290.46 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 15,226.12 crore to Rs 4,66,696.21 crore.

M-cap of telecom major Bharti Airtel slumped by Rs 9,053.44 crore to Rs 4,22,177.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 8,982.11 crore to Rs 8,77,318.09 crore.

HDFC also witnessed a dip of Rs 8,063.79 crore in its market valuation, which stood at Rs 4,69,460.45 crore.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,396.91 crore to Rs 5,83,983.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped by Rs 3,465.65 crore to Rs 5,75,273.92 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
M-cap
Stock exchange
Markets
shares

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

A world within lines

A world within lines

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

A cool hangout for ladies!

A cool hangout for ladies!

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

 