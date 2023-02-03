TotalEnergies says not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies

Not re-evaluating investment in Adani: TotalEnergies

The French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 16:27 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, on Friday said it has not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20 per cent holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Business News
Adani Group

