Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy

Dentsu Group Inc and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement on Wednesday.
Both the firms will operate under a holding company, of which Toyota will own 66 per cent and Dentsu 34 per cent. The companies are scheduled to start operations in January 2021.
One of the companies will focus on improving Toyota's marketing strategy to create "exceptional customer trust," while the other will work on digital transformation and the use of data to improve customer relationships, Dentsu said.
T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction
'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'
Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe
351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died
World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber
The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19