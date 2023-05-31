Toyota flags possible leak of customer data in some countries in Asia, Oceania

Toyota flags possible leak of customer data in Asia

Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 31 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 11:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that information of customers in some countries in Asia and Oceania may have been left publicly accessible from October 2016 to May 2023 due to a setting error in the cloud environment.

Customer information that may have been accessible externally included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle identification and registration numbers, the company said.

 

Business News
Toyota
Asia

