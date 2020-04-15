Toyota Kirloskar helps spring manufacturer ramp up face shield production

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has helped a spring manufacturing firm to ramp up production of face shields to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker said it has provided its expertise to Bangalore-based Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs to significantly enhance the capacity to manufacture the face shields for the public health workforce and law enforcement agencies in the state.

Initially, Stumpp Schuele was producing 275 units of face shields per day, but with the support of TKM, the company has managed to ramp up the production and has successfully started manufacturing over 5,500 units each day.

Stumpp is now focusing on scaling up the production to much beyond 10,000 units per day, in the coming days, TKM said in a statement.

"When Stumpp Schuele announced its plans to develop and manufacture face shields for the public health workforce, we joined their initiative to share our best practices in Toyota Production System and enhance their manufacturing capacity of face shields in support of their cause," TKM Deputy Managing Director, Raju B Ketkale said.

Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Managing Director Satish Machani said TKM not only helped the company in simplifying its processes but also provided required assistance.

"At this juncture of nationwide distress, as a responsible corporate, this is our contribution to government efforts in battling this crisis," he added.