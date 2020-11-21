Toyota Kirloskar lifts lock-out at Bidadi car plant; workers continue strike

Despite Toyota Kirloskar Motor lifting the lock-out on November 19 following a state government order banning the strike, a majority of the workers have continued their strike and not reported for work.

The TKM Employees Union members are also preventing those workers who have turned up for work at the company's car factory in Bidadi, TKM said in a statement.

Further to the conciliation meeting and keeping in mind the larger interests of all stakeholders, the Department of Labour, Government of Karnataka had prohibited both the ‘illegal’ strike of the workmen as well as the legal lock-out declared by TKM management with effect from November 19, and directed resumption of operations at TKM.

However, even after the withdrawal of the lock-out by TKM management, only few team members have reported to work as on date, as per their shift schedule and majority of the team members are continuing their illegal strike, Toyota said in its statement.

“Few members are also instigating the illegal strike and disrespecting other members who want to return to work or those who are already working and taking on additional burden caused by the strike. TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members,” TKM Spokesperson said.

TKM intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law, the statement added.

TKM had to declare a ‘lock-out’ at both its plants in Bidadi on November 10 as a result of an illegal ‘sit-in strike’ as called upon by the TKM Employees Union and its members. TKM Employees Union had resorted to the strike in protest against the suspension of one of the employees who was involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour within the factory premises.

As a part of the ‘sit-in strike’, the team members had unlawfully stayed in the company premises and had compromised Covid-19 guidelines, thereby leading to a potentially volatile situation at the factory. This led TKM authorities to declare a lock-out for unionised employees at its plant in Bidadi, bearing in mind the safety & well-being of its employees, the company said.