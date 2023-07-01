Toyota Kirloskar sales up 19% at 19,608 units in June

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its wholesales increased 19 per cent to 19,608 units in June as compared with 16,512 units in the year ago period.
Domestic dispatches stood at 18,237 units while overseas shipments rose to 1,371 units last month.
"Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers," TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
Also Read | Japan to give Toyota $841 mn support for domestic EV battery production
These along with a consistent performance by the entire product portfolio – Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, are enabling the company to sustain the positive performance, he added.
The commencement of three shift operations at the manufacturing plant has played a vital role in enhancing operational capabilities and addressing the growing demand for the products, Sood noted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding
Snakebite: India’s silent killer
UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries
How to rescue Brand Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil
Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards