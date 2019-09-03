Toyota launches 'The Happenin' New Yaris'

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the launch of the enhanced version of the Yaris -'The Happenin New Yaris.' It's available in manual transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options across four variants, and comes with six exterior colours.

The Yaris, now available in grade- J Optional, starts from Rs 8,65,000 in the MT & Rs 9,35,000 in the CVT, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The Yaris grade- V Optional, which offers new dual-tone & diamond-cut alloy wheels, is available at Rs 11,97,000 in the MT and Rs 13,17,000 in the CVT.