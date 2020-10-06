Toyota-Panasonic venture to make lithium-ion batteries

Toyota-Panasonic venture to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrids in Japan

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp joint battery venture will establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022, the company said on Tuesday.

The production line at a Panasonic factory in Tokushima prefecture will have enough capacity to build batteries for around 500,000 vehicles a year, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc said in a press release.

