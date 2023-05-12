TP Saurya, Tata Power Trading Company ink pact to set up 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan

TP Saurya has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) to set up a 200 MW solar project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.
TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL) is a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), which is an arm of Tata Power.
With the latest win, the total renewable energy capacity of TPREL reaches 6,788 MW with an installed capacity of 3,917 MW (solar 2,989 MW and wind - 928 MW) and 2,871 MW under various stages of implementation, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
The plant will be commissioned by March 2024. TPTCL has entered into a PPA with TPSL for a period of 25 years, it said adding the project will supply 485 million units of energy annually.
TPTCL is into power trading on exchanges such as Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India Limited (PXIL).
