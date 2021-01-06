Nykaa plans IPO, eyes $3 bn in valuation: Report

TPG-backed cosmetics startup Nykaa plans IPO, eyes $3 bn in valuation: Report

Launched in 2012, Mumbai-based Nykaa grew popular by selling cosmetics and grooming products on its website and apps, before expanding into fashion

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 11:42 ist

App-based Indian cosmetics retailing startup Nykaa plans to go public by early 2022 at a valuation of more than $3 billion, Mint reported on Wednesday, citing a person aware of the matter.

Private equity firm TPG-backed Nykaa's plans for an initial public offering comes after Burger King India, Mrs. Bectors Food, and Mindspace Business Parks REIT saw good subscriptions and successful listings.

Launched in 2012, Mumbai-based Nykaa grew popular by selling cosmetics and grooming products on its website and apps, before expanding into fashion, pet care, and household supplies.

The startup is working with advisers to prepare for a share sale in Mumbai, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening.

Nykaa also counts India's Hero Enterprise and Fidelity Management and Research Co among its backers, according to media reports.

Nykaa and TPG did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Equity
Cosmetics
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests

Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

 