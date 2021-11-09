Traders across India to see Rs 3 lakh crore business from 25 lakh weddings in Nov-Dec

Encouraged by the vigorous business during Diwali, traders across the country including Delhi are now preparing themselves for another bonanza for the forthcoming wedding season.

It is expected that from November 14th, the day of ‘Dev Uthan Ekadashi’, till December 13th, around 25 lakh wedding will be solemnised across the country with a massive flow of about Rs 3 lakh crore by way of wedding purchasing and related services.

Stating this, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that in Delhi alone, more than 1.5 lakh weddings are expected to take place in this season, which is likely to generate a business of about Rs 50,000 crore. In the last two years, due to Covid, marriages were held on a very small scale and in small numbers resulting in a very dull market in the past wedding seasons.

Acharya Durgesh Tare, Chairman of Spiritual and Vedic Knowledge Committee of CAIT and an eminent vedic scholar while underlining the importance of this wedding season said that according to the Puranas in Sanatan Dharma, when Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month long sleep, that day is known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. This day falls on the 11th day from Diwali in the Shukla Paksha after Diwali in the month of Kartik.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that in view of the good business prospects of the wedding season, traders across the country have made elaborate preparations.

A large amount of business expected in the housing sector, where repair work of old homes and purchases of news ones will take place for the weddings. Other than that, jewellery, sarees, lehenga-chuni, readymade garments, clothes, footwear, wedding and greeting cards, dry fruits, sweets, fruits, grocery, food grains, decoration items, electrical utility, electronics and many gift items etc are usually in demand and it is expected to do good business this year.

Banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, farm houses and many other types of places for weddings are fully prepared across the country including Delhi. In addition to the purchase of accessories at each wedding, a wide variety of services are also involved, including tent decorators, flower decorations, crockery, catering service, travel service, cab service, welcoming professional groups, vegetable vendors, photographers, videographers, Band-Baja, Orchestra, to name a few.

About 5 lakh weddings are expected to have an estimated expenditure of Rs 2 lakh per wedding, while in about 5 lakh weddings the cost per wedding will be around 5 lakh per wedding, 10 lakh weddings will cost 10 lakhs per marriage, 4 lakhs marriages will cost 25 lakhs per marriage, 50,000 marriages will have 50 lakhs expenditure per wedding and and an equal number will have Rs 1 crore or more, said CAIT research wing.

