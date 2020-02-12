TRAI chief RS Sharma defends spectrum pricing

Amidst telecom industry's concern over the high base price for 5G spectrum, the sector regulator TRAI on Wednesday said that it has finalised price based on industry feedback.

“TRAI has recommended the reserve pricing after taking into account the feedback and comments from various stakeholders and has given that to the government,” Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( TRAI) chairman RS Sharma told reporters here.

"The government has also apparently accepted those reserve prices and it is for the government to decide on the timing of the auction," he added.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a joint workshop on `Digital Radio Vision for India' organised by Xperi Corporation and India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The TRAI's views assume significance as Bharti Airtel, earlier this month, made it clear that it will not buy a 5G spectrum in the upcoming auction if its base price is fixed at Rs 492 crore per megahertz as recommended by the telecom regulator.

It is up to the companies to decide whether to participate in it or not, he said when asked about the Airtel recent statement on high price.

The government is planning to hold the next round of spectrum auction in April-May this year. The auction will also include radiowaves for 5G services. The Digital Communications Commission has approved reserve price recommended by TRAI and placed before the Cabinet for the final approval.