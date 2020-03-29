TRAI grants six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports due in April

Telecom regulator TRAI has given six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly and quarterly reports that are otherwise due in April, a senior official said on Sunday.

The decision comes within days of industry body COAI writing to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for granting additional time to companies to file such reports, citing massive efforts being undertaken by telecom companies to overcome "numerous operational challenges" in order to keep vital networks up and running amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus.

"TRAI considered the request of COAI in view of the prevailing circumstances, and agreed to extend the time to submit monthly and quarterly reports due in April by six weeks," TRAI Secretary SK Gupta told PTI.