Triumph Motorcycles unveils Tiger 850 Sport

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday unveiled globally the latest bike in its Tiger series -- Tiger 850 Sport, which is expected to hit the Indian market next year.

Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, the latest motorcycle comes with the perfect combination of dedicated 850 Tiger triple engine set-up, and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology, it said in a release.

Currently, Triumph offers a BS-VI compliant range that includes Modern Classic, Adventure and Roadster categories, including the iconic Rocket 3R, the Rocket 3GT and Tiger 900.

The new Tiger 850 Sport is powered by an 850 triple engine. It shares the same innovative T-plane crank engine as the latest generation Tiger 900 range, the company said.

Tiger 850 Sport prices for the India market are likely to be announced in December, a company spokesperson said, adding that the bike being the entry-level model in the Tiger 900 series could come with a lower price tag compared to the bikes launched earlier.

The new Tiger 850 Sport features a dedicated, high specification chassis and equipment package, specifically tailored to maximise the bike's all-round versatility and accessibility, said the release.

From the category-leading Brembo Stylema brakes to the high-quality Marzocchi suspension, adjustable screen and comprehensive electronics package, all LED lighting, two riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control, the new Tiger 850 sport has been optimised for accessible road-focused adventure fun, it said.