Truecaller crosses 250 million monthly active users mark, 185 million from India

Caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has crossed 250 million monthly active users mark, with about 185 million users from India.

The app has 200 million daily active users (DAU), of which 150 million are from India, Truecaller said in a statement.

Monthly active users (MAU) is a performance indicator used by internet companies to refer to the number of unique users who visit a platform within a month. DAU indicates number of unique users on a daily basis.

Since the beginning of the year, Truecaller has increased its active users with more than 40 million users despite the pandemic, it added.

"Truecaller was built with the vision to make communication more effective for everyone and this is what has fuelled this spectacular growth over the years," Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said.

"This vision started with caller ID, but now also offers so much more including SMS blocking and even digital loans. We're on an exciting journey to take Truecaller to the next level, and we are humbled by the trust our users have shown in us," Mamedi added.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai and Nairobi.

Founded in 2009 by Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, Truecaller counts Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins among its investors.

The free and ad-supported versions of Truecaller app help people identify callers and filter spam calls.