Trump's app launch propels share hike of linked company

Trump-linked Digital World's shares surge after Truth Social app launch

Truth Social was launched on Sunday, potentially marking Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 22 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 20:25 ist
Illustration shows Truth social network logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp , the blank-check company behind former US President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, surged nearly 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the app climbed the charts after its debut on Apple's App Store.

Truth Social was launched on Sunday, potentially marking Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Google following an attack on the US Capitol by his supporters last year.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social was the top free available app on the App Store on Tuesday.

Digital World's shares jumped 26% to $106.44 and were on track to open at levels last seen in October, days after Digital World announced a deal to publicly list Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social.

Other stocks linked to Trump also advanced. Phunware , hired by Trump's 2020 Presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app, climbed 17.9%. SPAC CF Acquisition Corp VI, which is taking video platform Rumble Inc public, added 5.4%.

Blank-check firm Benessere Capital, a shell company run by DWAC CEO and former investment banker Patrick Orlando, was up 0.3%.

Digital World was among the most actively traded US stocks before the opening bell, and trended high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Donald Trump
Social media
Business News

What's Brewing

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

 