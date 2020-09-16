Trump looks forward to working with Japan's Suga, says White House

Trump looks forward to working with Japan's Suga: WH

US President Donald Trump welcomed Japan's new prime minister, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the president looked forward to working with Yoshihide Suga and continuing to pursue "the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific." 

