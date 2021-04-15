TSMC's Q1 profit up 19%, beats market estimates

Taiwan's TSMC posted a 19.4% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during Covid-19 and from Apple Inc's new iPhone.
Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, was T$139.7 billion ($4.91 billion).
That was more than the T$134.01 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks