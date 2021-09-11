Turmeric Latte & Masala Kadak Chai: McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald's India has consistently been revamping its menu over the last few years, trying to win the hearts of Indians and satisfy their taste buds. While a few of the dishes have been successful, not everything has lasted in the menu or in the mind of the consumers.

Trying to grab the attention of its consumers, McDonald’s India has added two new "immunity-boosting" beverages - Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai - to its McCafe menu. The new additions would be available at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchise of McDonald's Hardcastle Restaurants.

The Turmeric Latte infused with cardamom and saffron is touted to give a unique twist to the age-old 'Haldi Doodh’, to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments.

On the other side, the Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the love and emotion of Indian consumers for this traditional beverage, says McDonald’s India. The beverages which are easily found in almost every Indian household, or any tea stall are priced at Rs 99 for a cup of Masala Kadak Chai and Rs 140 for a Turmeric Latte.

While, McDonald’s is trying its best to tingle around the Indian taste buds, this is not the first time it has introduced a product inspired by Indian dishes or beverages. McAloo Tikki, Rice Bowls, Paneer Wraps and various other Indianised burgers have been on McDonald’s India’s menu for a long time.