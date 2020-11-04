TVS associates with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation

TVS associates with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 04 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 21:15 ist

TVS Motor Company has announced its association with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation through the company’s Philippines distributor, Global Automobile Traders FZCO.

As a part of this tie-up, all TVS Motor customers in the Philippines will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards which can be availed in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores. This partnership is aimed at improving the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season.  

“Shell shares TVS Motor Company’s ethos of providing quality with class-leading technology. Since 2016, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, our distributor in the Philippines, has provided Filipino customers with diverse offerings tailored to their requirements. This association reaffirms our commitment to provide the best ownership experience for all our customers in the Philippines," R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said.

The flagship products of TVS Motor Company in the Philippines are TVS Dazz and TVS King FI Euro 4.

TVS Motor
Tamil Nadu
Philippines

