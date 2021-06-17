TVS launches iQube electric scooter in Chennai

The electric scooter will be available in select dealerships across Chennai from Thursday

TVS Motor Company, one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in the country, on Thursday launched TVS iQube, an electric scooter here powered by an “advanced electric drivetrain” and next-gen SmartXonnect platform.

The electric scooter will be available in select dealerships across Chennai from Thursday, at an on-road price of र. 1,15,218 (post FAME II subsidy). Launching the scooter, the company said TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a max speed of 78 km per hour and traverses 75 km with a full charge.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with proprietory next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform, advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app, which offers multiple features such as Geo-fencing,  remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, and incoming call alerts/SMS alerts.

“Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform,” K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said.

The TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable the customers to have the convenience of booking and paying for the vehicle online, along with getting assured contactless deliveries, he added.

