TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited pledge Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief

TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited on Friday pledged Rs 30 crore to support nationwide efforts to curb further spread of COVID-19 including supplying 10 lakh protective face masks and deploying of vehicles and disinfectants in towns and cities.

The multi-crore company which produces a range of two-wheelers will also provide pre-packed cooked meals to essential care workers by using its factory kitchens in Hosur near Bengaluru and Padi in Chennai.

‘’This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation. Our priority is to help the government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic,” TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said in a statement.

The company said the 1st phase of the efforts are already underway and Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, has handed over 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant spray along with about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu, and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysuru in Karnataka.

“The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectant as an ongoing process. SST will also manufacture and distribute 1 million face masks to those delivering essential services from healthcare to food supplies,” the statement said.

The company is evaluating collaboration with 3D printing companies to make ventilators to support the hospitals, it added. Other measures include supply of dry rations to daily wage workers who have been displaced and to villagers without food supplies in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.