TVS Motor rolls out celebratory edition of Jupiter Classic

Two- and three-wheeler major TVS Motor has rolled out a celebratory edition of its scooter TVS Jupiter Classic, commemorating the 'fastest five million vehicles on road' milestone, the company said on Friday.

The TVS Jupiter Classic has been introduced at a price of Rs 85,866 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The scooter gets a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror, fender garnish, tinted visor and a 3D black premium logo.

In a statement, the company said diamond cut alloy wheels, premium leatherette seats with backrest are also provided in the scooter which is available in two colours -- Mystic Grey and Regal Purple.

"The new TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the 'Fastest Five Million Vehicles on Road'. It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter," TVS Motor, Senior Vice President (Marketing) - Commuters, Corporate Brand and Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said.

"With the TVS Jupiter Classic, we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of 'Zyada Ka Fayda'," he said.