TVS Motor sales drop 5% in Feb at 2,81,714 units

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units last month as compared to 1,95,145 units in the year-ago month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 21:15 ist
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent dip in total sales to 2,81,714 units in February.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,97,747 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,67,625 units last month, as against sales of 2,84,581 units in February 2021, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units last month as compared to 1,95,145 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, the company said.

"The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months," it stated.

Total exports last month grew by 6 per cent to 1,07,574 units as against 1,01,789 units in February 2021.

