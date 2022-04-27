TVS partners with Rapido to boost presence

TVS partners with Rapido to boost presence in mobility sector

The strategic deal will allow them to synergise their core strengths in mobility and technology-enabled platforms

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India’s No. 3 two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has tied up with on-demand mobility platform Rapido to boost its presence in the hyperlocal mobility segment. 

The segment is currently booming with the presence of bike taxis, auto-rickshaw taxis, and quick deliveries, and has a potential market size of $15 billion, TVS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strategic deal will allow them to synergise their core strengths in mobility and technology-enabled platforms in the fast-moving hyperlocal mobility segment.

TVS said the partnership will look to enhance the “product usage experience” of ‘Rapido Captains’ – a term used to refer to bike-taxi riders and auto-rickshaw drivers using the Rapido platform - through better products, financing options and better technology. This collaboration will cover two-wheelers and three-wheelers and extend across internal combustion engine-vehicles and electric vehicles.

TVS had in January 2022 entered into a partnership with quick commerce and food-aggregating platform Swiggy for the electrification of its delivery fleet. On April 15, Rapido had raised $180 million in Series-D funding led by Swiggy, which also included TVS Motor Co as one of the investors.

