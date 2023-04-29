Twitter accounts of news organisations ANI and NDTV suspended

Indian broadcaster NDTV and the country's ANI news agency both said on Saturday their main Twitter accounts had been suspended.
Searches on Twitter for NDTV's English service account @NDTV and the @ANI handle both produced the message "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."
Their other accounts appeared to be functional.
