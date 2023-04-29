ANI, NDTV say Twitter accounts suspended

Twitter accounts of news organisations ANI and NDTV suspended

Their other accounts appeared to be functional

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian broadcaster NDTV and the country's ANI news agency both said on Saturday their main Twitter accounts had been suspended.

Searches on Twitter for NDTV's English service account @NDTV and the @ANI handle both produced the message "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."

Their other accounts appeared to be functional.

