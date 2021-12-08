Twitter acquires messaging app Quill

Twitter has acquired Slack-like messaging app Quill for an undisclosed amount to improve efficient messaging communication.

Quill is a messaging app for collaboration and communication with teams. It will help Twitter improve its direct messaging tool and make it more useful.

In a tweet thread announcing the deal, Nick Caldwell, the general manager for core tech at Twitter, described Quill as a more deliberate way to communicate. "We are bringing their experience and creativity to Twitter as we work to make messaging tools like DMs a more useful and expressive way people can have conversations on the service," Caldwell said.

Quill will shut, but its team will join Twitter and users who want to export their team message histories can do so until 2.30 am on December 12.

"We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone," Quill noted in a blog post.

Meanwhile, new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that his top priority in the new role is to improve the company's execution and streamline how the micro-blogging platform operates.

Agrawal, appearing for the first time since replacing Jack Dorsey at the Barclays Technology Conference, said that the company was "operating previously in a functional structure where we had a single engineering organisation, a single design research organisation, and product teams that were matrixed into them."

Agarwal has already started restructuring the company and two senior executives have already stepped down as part of the reorganisation plan.

