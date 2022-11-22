Twitter adds 1.6 million daily active users in 1 week: Elon Musk

Twitter adds 1.6 mn daily active users in 1 week: Musk

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 22 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 13:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform has added 1.6 million daily active users in the last week.

He tweeted: "Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high."

Popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast commented on Musk's post, "I wonder what YouTube's daily actives is."

"Let's see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators," Musk replied.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post, a user commented, "and it's revenue is at an all-time low," while another asked, "any sense for how many are bots?"

Recently, the Twitter CEO had said that the company would work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

Twitter account, "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley," which is an official Tesla recognised club, on Monday tweeted in which it asked Musk "to make Twitter live video better".

Elon Musk
Twitter
Social media
Business News

