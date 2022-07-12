Twitter calls Musk merger withdrawal 'invalid, wrong'

Twitter calls Musk merger withdrawal 'invalid and wrongful'

Twitter said that it did not breach merger agreement with Elon Musk

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jul 12 2022, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 03:07 ist

Twitter demanded Monday that Elon Musk complete a proposed $44 takeover of the social media company, slamming the Tesla chief's withdrawal of his offer as "invalid and wrongful."

"Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement," attorneys for Twitter said in a letter to Musk's lawyers that was included in a securities filing late Monday.

"Twitter demands that Mr Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement."

