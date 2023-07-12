Twitter, ChatGPT back up after brief outage

Twitter services recovered after a brief outage on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI said logins for its viral chatbot ChatGPT were starting to work.

There were about 252 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, after clocking as many as 6,064 reports.

OpenAI said some ChatGPT logins had started to work. It later said there was an issue where some users received a "Failed to get service status" error.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.