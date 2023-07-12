Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users: Downdetector

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 21:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photos

Twitter services were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users.

There were nearly 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up.

