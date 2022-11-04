Twitter services down for some users, now restored

Twitter desktop app suffers outage in India, now restored

Twitter on mobile was working fine but users on the desktop version had some trouble logging into the platform

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2022, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 16:56 ist
Credit: Screengrab from https://twitter.com

Several users reported problems while logging into Twitter on Friday, according to Downdetector.

Twitter users said that the microblogging platform was working fine on the mobile app but they faced issues while logging into the desktop version.

As users tried to log in to their Twitter accounts on their desktop, a message read: "Something went wrong, but don't fret - let's give it another shot".


Twitter service outage reported in major Indian cities. Credit: DownDetector

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, 93 per cent of users had issues with Twitter on Web, while just six per cent faced issues with the mobile platform.

Here are some of the users complaints about Twitter desktop service outage:


Twitter service was working fine on the mobile version, but users were able to see or send tweets on the desktop version.

After hours of outage, Twitter is finally working on desktops.

DH had sought a reply from Twitter India over the service outage on the desktop version. But, so far it has not responded yet.

Check out DH's latest videos

