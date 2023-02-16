Twitter down for thousands

Twitter down for thousands of users

More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 16 2023, 03:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

