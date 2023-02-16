Twitter down for thousands of users

Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.
