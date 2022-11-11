Twitter India posted Rs 32 crore loss in FY22: Report

The document shows that employee expenses of the company had jumped over three-fold to Rs 136.81 crore during the reported fiscal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 01:26 ist
Twitter India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22. Credit: AFP File Photo

Microblogging platform Twitter's Indian arm recorded a loss of around Rs 32 crore in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2022, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Twitter India, which recently laid off over 160 employees, had posted a profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Infographic | As Twitter, Meta cut jobs, a look at layoffs by major tech companies in 2022

The document shows that employee expenses of the company had jumped over three-fold to Rs 136.81 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 43.25 crore in 2020-21.

Twitter India's revenue, however, jumped by about 82 per cent to Rs 156.75 crore in FY22 from Rs 86.36 crore in the preceding fiscal.

