Twitter loses appeal in online hate speech case

Twitter loses appeal in French case over online hate speech

The decision also includes the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jan 20 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 15:42 ist
Twitter. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court said on Thursday, according to a judicial source, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content.

The verdict upheld a decision by a lower court that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, localisation, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

The decision also includes the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents that would help determine the financial and human means it has put in place to fight hate speech online in France. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Twitter
France
hate speech

What's Brewing

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 