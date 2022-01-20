Twitter loses appeal in French case over online hate speech

Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court said on Thursday, according to a judicial source, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content.

The verdict upheld a decision by a lower court that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, localisation, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

The decision also includes the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents that would help determine the financial and human means it has put in place to fight hate speech online in France.

