Twitter offers new annual plan for subscription service

Twitter offers new annual plan for subscription service

Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it was offering an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, at a discount to its monthly price.

Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.

The discount would be available in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.

Since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter for $44 billion last year, he has brought changes to the company including new subscription plans for Twitter Blue.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Earlier in December, Musk added that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Business News
Technology News

What's Brewing

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

What's the way out for BMTC?

What's the way out for BMTC?

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

 