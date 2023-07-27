Twitter rebrands its Android app to 'X'

On Monday, the X logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform's web version.

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

As Twitter is being rebranded to X, the company has updated its Android app by replacing it with the new logo and name.

"The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone," the company said in the app's description.

With X, users can "post content for the world to see and join public conversations" and "stay up to date on breaking news", it added.

Users can also go live with Spaces for audio or stream live video, and communicate privately with Direct Messages. Moreover, they can subscribe to Blue subscription to expand their reach, get a blue checkmark, and more. 

Also Read | Musk explains why he’s dumping Twitter name and iconic bird logo

"Earn a living creating exclusive content for your paid subscribers and share in the ad revenue generated in replies to your posts," the platform said.

It also mentioned that users can upload and watch videos up to 3 hours in length, and much more.

However, it remains unknown when the company will rebrand its iOS application.

Twitter owner Elon Musk had started hinting at the rebranding on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, "Soon, we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

Musk also changed the company's official account's name to 'X' on the platform along with its picture.

On Tuesday, he clarified that "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing".

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth -- like birds tweeting -- but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

He further said that in the coming months, the company will also add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the "entire financial world."

Earlier this week, workers were seen removing letters from the iconic vertical sign at Twitter's headquarters.

However, the work was halted by the police.

